ADVERTISEMENT

GRH to conduct 10-km marathon for blood donation awareness

Published - November 06, 2024 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

To encourage more people to donate blood, the blood donors club of Government Rajaji Hospital is to conduct a 10-km marathon on November 24.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The blood donors club which was functioning at GRH for over 54 years had constantly stayed on top for achieving the highest number of blood donations. This became possible only because of the various outreach programmes conducted by the hospital in encouraging and educating the masses to donate blood, said M. Sintha, Head of Department, Department of Transfusion Medicine.  

In 2024, from April to June, about 29,774 blood donations were received.  

In yet another effort, GRH is to conduct a marathon titled ‘Udhiram-24’ (Blood – 24) on November 24. The winner would receive a cash prize of ₹72,000. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interested people can register through Udhiram-24 website; contact 77080-53139 or 95660-31572. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US