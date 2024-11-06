GRH to conduct 10-km marathon for blood donation awareness

To encourage more people to donate blood, the blood donors club of Government Rajaji Hospital is to conduct a 10-km marathon on November 24.

The blood donors club which was functioning at GRH for over 54 years had constantly stayed on top for achieving the highest number of blood donations. This became possible only because of the various outreach programmes conducted by the hospital in encouraging and educating the masses to donate blood, said M. Sintha, Head of Department, Department of Transfusion Medicine.

In 2024, from April to June, about 29,774 blood donations were received.

In yet another effort, GRH is to conduct a marathon titled ‘Udhiram-24’ (Blood – 24) on November 24. The winner would receive a cash prize of ₹72,000.

Interested people can register through Udhiram-24 website; contact 77080-53139 or 95660-31572.

