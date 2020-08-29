GRH sees a slight dip in emergency cases due to lockdown restrictions

Madurai

29 August 2020 19:08 IST

During the lockdown period, doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) are performing around 40 emergency and semi-emergency cases each day, say senior officials.

Dean, GRH, J. Sangumani says a majority of these tend to be either neurological or maternity cases. “Orthopaedic surgery and cancer care are also attended to”, he adds.

Advertising

Advertising

Prior to COVID-19, the GRH would see a minimum of 75 emergency surgeries, says Treatment Coordinator of the COVID-19 Speciality Hospital K. Senthil. However, due to various reasons the numbers have come down.

“Even though e-pass relaxations are in place, lack of public transport has disallowed people from coming to the GRH. Most look for medical aid in and around their areas,” says a senior doctor. The doctor says that COVID-19 has also prevented people from crowding the hospital as the number of attenders have been limited. It has also disallowed genuine people from seeking help.

“COVID-19 has been a deterrent as it has caused fear among the public to visit hospitals. Once elective surgeries begin in full swing and public transport is allowed, people may again throng GRH,” the doctor says.

The Dean says that there were no plans to begin elective surgeries at the hospital right now. “Our doctors are using personal protection equipment even while tending to to emergencies. We are trying to provide utmost care,” he added.