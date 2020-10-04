GRH performs epilepsy surgery on two children

The doctors of Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Madurai have successfully performed epilepsy surgeries for two children, who had refractory focal epilepsy, where medicines don’t help seizures to be under control.

S. Muthukani, consultant epileptologist at the hospital, said the children were monitored through video electroencephalogram (EEG). One of the children would get 100 to 200 seizures each day and the other child would encounter 10 to 15 seizures every day. “Medications did not help to control the seizures for both the children. But, after surgery, both the children have not faced any seizures,” he added.

India is one of the countries where prevalence of epilepsy is high. While 70% of the people can control epilepsy with anti-seizure drugs, the rest of the patients cannot control their seizures with medications. “There is a myth that epilepsy is not curable and that anti-seizure drugs are the only possibility to control epilepsy. When patients can’t control their seizures through medication, they become potential candidates for surgery,” said Dr. Muthukani. The surgery costs ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.