GRH new campus to be ready in a year

16 October 2021 20:34 IST

With 23 operation theatres, it will be second biggest such facility in the State

In all probabilities, the new building under construction on Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises would be ready in a year’s time, said Principal Secretary for Health J. Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector Aneesh Sekhar, Dean A. Rathinavel and senior PWD officials, he inspected the building. Speaking to reporters, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the ₹121.80-crore project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and overseen by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, would have ample car parking space, cardiac OPD, emergency and other sections. “There will be 23 additional operation theatres. It will be the second biggest in the State, after the one in Chennai, as GRH is the referral centre for southern districts,” he said.

He also inspected the administration block behind this building which will also house separate hostels for boys and girls, library and other facilities.

On prevalence of dengue, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that compared to 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018, the number of cases were lesser. “It can be attributed to better awareness among people about keeping the surroundings clean and preventing freshwater from getting collected in empty vessels as they turned out to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” he said. Of the 351 dengue cases reported in the State this season, there were three deaths, he said.

AIIMS status

On the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up at Thoppur near here, he said that an official had been appointed to oversee administrative works. When asked whether it would function on a rented premises till the buildings were ready for occupation, he said that it was the prerogative of the State government which was keen to expedite the project. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the AIIMS matter was scheduled for next week in Chennai, he said.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that 70% to 75% of the eligible population had received the first dose of vaccine. Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts in the State reported more than 100 fresh cases a day and many districts in the south reported cases in single digits. “But people have to be very cautious as there are many festivals till till January,” he said and added that people should avoid assembling in public places. Most of the fresh cases were reported due to people gathering in family functions, he added.