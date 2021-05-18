GRH needs special attention, says Udayakumar

‘124 patients have died in the hospital between May 8 and 17’

The State government should give special attention to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai as 124 patients had died between May 8 and 17, said former Revenue Minister and AIADMK MLA R. B. Udayakumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the GRH was a referral centre for all southern districts. Apart from the common man, even officials, including Collectors and Superintendents of Police, got treated at GRH during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The oxygen plant, established during the AIADMK rule, had a capacity of 10,800 litres This was sufficient then as the number of patients who required Oxygen was relatively less. However, now, there was tremendous demand for oxygen. Many patients needed it right from admission. So the official machinery must plan ahead and keep the infrastructure in place.

The GRH administration should disclose the exact number of COVID-19 deaths. In the first wave, from an 18% positivity rate, the then government brought it down to less than 5% in about 120 days. More Covid care centres must also be opened, he said.

Mr Udayakumar, who was Minister for Disaster Management in the earlier government, said the two casualties, a man and a two-year-old girl, in Kanniyakumari district, reported two days ago could have been averted. As the IMD had predicted very heavy rainfall, people living in low-lying areas should have been evacuated and accommodated in shelters.