GRH murder: eight accused held

MADURAI

Madurai City Police have arrested eight persons and are on the lookout for two more in connection with Monday’s murder inside Government Rajaji Hospital here. Meanwhile, two police constables were placed under suspension for negligence.

The police said the accused, all in the age group of 19 to 23 years, were bent upon avenging the murder of one ‘Patta’ Rajasekar before his first death anniversary. “The death anniversary falls in July and his associates wanted to bump off at least one of his assailants before that,” Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said. They wanted to execute the crime for area dominance, he added.

A special team of police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K. Lilly Grace, was on the lookout for other accused.

“Even as they were looking for the right moment, one of their rivals, V. Murugan (40) of Karumbalai, who had been staying out of the city, returned here recently after he suffered a stroke,” a police officer said.

The gang members had made a recce at the GRH Annexure building before executing the crime.

“The relatives of the deceased complained that they had alerted two police constables on night duty at the hospital about suspicious movement of Murugan’s rivals. However, they did not act upon it,” Mr. Davidson said.

While the police personnel were tipped-off around 10.30 p.m. they had not alerted their superiors. “Had they told them, the murder could have been prevented,” he added.