GRH gets one more oxygen generation plant

Three more plants will be commissioned soon, says Dean

In a joint philanthropic gesture, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madura Coats and Fenner India have donated an oxygen generation plant costing about ₹90 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here.

It was commissioned at a function in which Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, Collector Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan and officials of Health Department participated.

The philanthropists were represented by president N. Jegatheesan and senior president S. Rethinavelu of TNCCI, and manufacturing director A. Ramkumar and associate vice-president P. G. S. Selvan Dinesh Davidson of Madura Coats. The move follows an appeal from Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on May 18 to liberally contribute for establishing oxygen generation plants and other infrastructural facilities for the benefit of the public.

Speaking to The Hindu, GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said that the hospital had four oxygen generation plants which could produce around 2,000 litres a minute. If need arose, the production could be increased. For instance, if there were 25 to 30 patients on ventilator, the oxygen requirement may be anywhere around 1,000 litres/minute. If the patients were in regular isolation wards for COVID-19 virus, 1,000 litres of oxygen could serve 250 beds, he said.

Three more oxygen generation plants sponsored by the House of TVS and the DRDO had been installed and were on trial mode. They would be commissioned soon, he said.

All facilities ready

GRH doctors were of the view that with 189 fresh COVID-19 cases having been reported on Saturday, the hospital was comfortably placed with regard to infrastructural facilities. The oxygen support and bed strength had been increased and there was adequate manpower.

Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said that with intensified vaccination drive in rural areas, first dose of inoculation could be done to all the eligible people above 18 years soon. Dr. Karthikeyan said that they had roped in all Urban Primary Health Centres in the city to carry out the drive extensively.

The Corporation has opened vaccination centres at 253 sites, manned by 1,200 frontline workers, with a target to administer vaccine to 50,000 people.