Madurai

GRH gets equipment to diagnose sleep disorders

Equipment worth ₹20 lakh to perform Polysomnography- a test used to diagnose sleep disorders- was commissioned at Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday.

The equipment, purchased under the Self Sufficiency Scheme, will help in finding ways to treat sleep apnea and snoring-related causes and problems.

Dean J. Sangumani said though the treatment was available in private hospitals, it would cost between ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 there. “Here, people can get the treatment for free,” he said.

