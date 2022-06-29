GRH finally to get an in-house sewage treatment plant

Construction of the sewage treatment plant under way on the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The ongoing construction work of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) is the fruit of tireless protests initiated by environmentalists and residents in the city.

M. Rajan, chief coordinator of Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam said that he has been voicing about the issue as to how Corporation authorities have been letting out untreated sewage waste from the pumping station on the GRH campus into the Vaigai river for years.

“We welcome this move as it is a long-pending issue of environmental hazard because the premises did not have elaborate sewage systems,” said Mr Rajan.

He added that the sewage from GRH would usually be let into the river right where Lord Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai during the annual Chithirai festival and the stench was unbearable.

Mr. Rajan had recently filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking action against exploitation of the river and many applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in this regard.

He noted that the organisation has identified 108 spots where sewage enters the river which needs the attention of the local body.

Steady progress

A PWD official, in-charge of the project, said that the first phase–below the ground level work–for the plant was complete. “The second phase is expected to be completed in three months,” he added.

“The STP is being set up from part of the fund allocated by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction of a six-storey tower block on the premises of GRH,” said Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel.

The STP is being set up at a cost of ₹2.70 crore and has a capacity of 1,300 KLD (Kilo Liters per Day) which will process waste from toilets and alike. “The Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), also a part of the project, is being set up at a cost of ₹ 95 lakh and has a capacity to process 450 KLD of waste from operation theatres and alike,” said the PWD official.

According to official sources, the treated grey water can be used for toilet flushing, gardening and in chiller air conditioning systems to be installed in the tower block etc.

Around 80% of the sewage generated on the GRH campus will be treated via the STP, added the sources.