GRH earmarks 50 beds to treat positive paediatric patients

Madurai

11 June 2021 19:05 IST

It has been done anticipating a rise of COVID-19 cases among children

A total of 50 beds have been earmarked for treating COVID-19 positive paediatric patients at the Super Speciality wing of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). The move has been done anticipating a rise in COVID-19 cases among children in the future.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said that the arrangements have been made based on the instructions from the government. “The medical experts are expecting a rise in COVID-19 positive cases among children. It could even be a myth. Nevertheless, we have increased the number of beds allocated for treating COVID-19 children from 6 to 50 beds as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Till date only a small percentage of children have been infected by COVID-19, said D. Rajkumar, professor of Paediatrics at GRH. “At GRH we have treated a maximum of six COVID-19 positive children at a time,” he said.

Dr. Rathinavel said that unlike adults, the severity of coronavirus infections among children was either mild or moderate.

Head of the Department of Paediatrics S. Balasankar said that more beds have been allocated as the government wants to be prepared to face any possible scenario in the future.

All these 50 beds have oxygen support and are placed in the first floor of the Super Speciality block. The ward also has a sufficient number of ventilators. “Other medical equipment which are essential to treat COVID-19 positive children have also been ordered,” said Dr. Rajkumar.