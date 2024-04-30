GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GRH doctors successfully remove goitre from woman

April 30, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai had successfully treated a patient with an over developed goitre in the neck. 

A 55-year-old woman from Madurai who was suffering from the swelling had visited a private hospital two years ago to get the swelling removed.  

As the surgical team encountered a difficulty intraoperatively and abandoned the procedure. Following this, owing to apprehension and fear of surgery, she evaded any treatment.

But as she felt the swelling enlarged to the size of 15X7.5X9 cm, she got admitted to GRH. With the guidance of Professor A.M. Syed Ibrahim, Department of General Surgery, the surgical team successfully completed the thyroidectomy procedure on her and removed the swelling.

The doctors said that if the procedure had been done in a private hospital, it would have cost her about ₹ 3.5lakh. But, at GRH as the surgery was performed under the cover of Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the patient underwent treatment free of cost.

