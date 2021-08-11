GRH doctors remove 7-kg ovarian tumour

A team of three gynaecologists and two anaesthetists at Government Rajaji Hospital have successfully removed a ovarian tumour weighing seven kg from the abdomen of a 29-year-old woman. The woman was kept under observation for 10 days and has now been discharged.

Led by N. Sumathi, head of gynaecology department, the team completed the surgery in 1.5 hours and removed the benign tumour measuring 30x30 cm without any rupture.

“We had to take special care and make a longer incision as the tumour was occupying the entire abdomen with some adhesion to other organs,” she told The Hindu.

Luckily the tumour was not malignant in histopathology or else it could have created further complications, she added.

The patient had reported acute pain and distension in her abdomen and a constant feeling of heaviness.

Dr. Sumathi said there was unusual delay in reaching out for diagnosis and medical help. The cyst must have grown to this size over a period of six months.

She has done similar surgeries in the past to remove a six-kg uterine tumour. She said the patient was kept for 10 days of post-operative care because follow-up was necessary for her to stabilise and regain health.

Associate professor M Sudha and Josephine from gynaecology department and HOD Anaesthesia Selvakumar and anaesthetist Sudharshan were part of team that was congratulated by the Dean A. Rathinavel.