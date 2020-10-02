GRH doctors perform corneal regraft

02 October 2020 18:34 IST

Madurai

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) performed a corneal regraft on a 22-year-old man with congenital aniridia (absence of iris by birth), who had previously undergone an unsuccessful corneal transplant at a private hospital. After 10 months of the regraft, the patient can work independently.

Head of the Department of Ophthalmology U. Vijaya Shanmugam, who had led a team of doctors in performing the transplant, said the patient had undergone a corneal transplant in a private hospital 10 months back and then approached the GRH.

“When we diagnosed the patient, it was found that he had congenital aniridia and he only had light perception,” said Dr. Vijaya Shanmugam.

The patient was found suitable to undergo another corneal transplant. So, regrafting was done with the cornea retrieved from a young victim who had died in a road accident. The victim had donated his eyes to the GRH under the Hospital Corneal Retrieval Programme (HCRP).

The corneal transplant was successfully completed. “Today, the patient has crossed the risky period of graft rejection and he can work independently,” he added.

A press release from the GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that this was a challenging case and congratulated the doctors for the surgery.

The Eye Department had state-of-the-art health facilities for diagnosis and treatment of all types of eye disorders free of cost, according to the release.

The GRH procured around 400 corneas every year under HCRP. The donated corneas are used for transplantation at GRH and other hospitals. Those who are interested to donate their eyes can contact 0452- 2532535.