GRH doctors pay homage to mortal remains of an organ donor

Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital paid homage to the mortal remains of a person from Ramanathapuram district whose organs were donated.

A. Ignesiyasis, 44, of Ramanathapuram district, was admitted to GRH on Sunday as a referral from Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital following a road accident the same day.

As he could not be saved and doctors declared him brain dead, with the consent of the deceased’s wife, his organs were harvested.

While one of his two kidneys was used in GRH, other kidney was sent to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College in Perambalur, cornea to GRH and skin to Grace Kennet Foundation Hospital in Madurai.

Ramanathapuram district administration accorded State honours after the mortal remains were taken there.