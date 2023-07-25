GRH Dental dept. to be shifted to Super Speciality Block from July 26

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Madurai

The Dental Department in Government Rajaji Hospital would be shifted to the Super Speciality Block (SSB) opposite to Anna Bus stand from July 26.

In a statement, the GRH Dean, Dr. A. Rathinavel, said that the Dental Department would provide all its treatments for tooth and oral diseases at the SSB block from Wednesday. Outpatients seeking dental care would be treated at hall number 105 on first floor from 7.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Dental Department was providing various treatments using advanced diagnosis, said Prof. and Head of the Department R. Anitha.

People can get treatment for stained and discoloured teeth, and get ceramic caps for teeth that are damaged in accidents. Similarly, filling up of cavities would also be taken up. Fixation of jaws damaged in accidents and treatment for oral cancer is also provided.