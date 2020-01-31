GRH Dean receives award

MADURAI

Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital J. Sangumani received the ‘Vocational Excellence Award’ from Rotary Club of Madurai West here on Friday. The award was presented by M. Thirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, Thanjavur.

In his speech, Dr. Sangumani, who has been heading the GRH since November 2019, said that he came from a humble background and was interested in doing service. The son of two government teachers from Cumbum, Dr. Sangumani said that he was used to living life in a simple manner. He said that the frills of a title and the current job came after years of hard work.

He added that at least 10,000 people come to the hospital as outpatients and 3,500 are admitted in beds. “The hospital has made me an excellent doctor. If one helps, it will do good,” he said.

Mr. Thirumalai said that he was elated to see Dr. Sangumani receiving the honour and recounted the moments they spent together.