Madurai

GRH contract workers’ plea

A group of contract workers of Government Rajaji Hospital submitted a petition to the Collector, urging him to make them daily wage employees.

A Rahul, a petitioner, said 95 contract workers were engaged in cleaning, plumbing, electrical and other work at the GRH for the past three years. “We have been working in the COVID-19 wing since the outbreak of the pandemic. We are paid ₹9,500 as monthly wages. It is meagre. If we are paid ₹500 as daily wages, it will be of much benefit. Our service should be regularised after five years,” he said.

