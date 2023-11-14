GRH conducts seminar on World Diabetes Day

November 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Madurai

Marking the World Diabetes Day, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai conducted a seminar on Tuesday for creating awareness of diabetes. A. Rathinavel, Dean, GRH, said the hospital had all types of treatment facilities for diabetes. In addition to this, people should not fear if they were diagnosed with diabetes as it could be controlled with proper medication and diet modifications.

“People with Type-2 diabetes should remember that only proper diet and obesity control could keep this condition under control,” he said.

He said, “This time we are focusing on paediatric diabetes as many parents of children found with Type-1 diabetes condition are panicked when they hear about this from the doctors.”

They should know that it could be controlled and there were several such examples where people who were diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes during their childhood had successfully lived through six decades, he added.

“GRH receives diabetes patients from 7 districts who are referred to us here and it has been successfully treating them,” he said.

Further, parents of the children with Type-1 diabetes were given clarifications about their wards’ condition by clearing the myths they had heard and how it could be treated with regular medications.

