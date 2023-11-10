GRH and police hold blood donation camp

November 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Madurai

The Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) jointly with Madurai city police conducted a mega blood donation camp at Armed Reserves (AR) ground in Madurai on Friday.

Upon the request of GRH administration, the police organised the camp which was inaugurated by the Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, who was the first person to donate blood.

Apart from the police personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC), autorickshaw drivers and others donated blood. A doctor at GRH said that due to shortage of blood at the blood bank during the festival season, they had organised the camp, which was very productive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.