GRH and police hold blood donation camp

November 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Government Rajaji Hospital and the police organised a blood donation camp at Armed Reserve ground in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) jointly with Madurai city police conducted a mega blood donation camp at Armed Reserves (AR) ground in Madurai on Friday.  

Upon the request of GRH administration, the police organised the camp which was inaugurated by the Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, who was the first person to donate blood.

Apart from the police personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC), autorickshaw drivers and others donated blood.  A doctor at GRH said that due to shortage of blood at the blood bank during the festival season, they had organised the camp, which was very productive.

