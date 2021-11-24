Farmers to get 1.77 lakh saplings

Virudhunagar

24 November 2021 19:03 IST

The district administration will distribute 1.77 lakh saplings at a nominal price of ₹15 per sapling to farmers for fetching them additional income, employment and to conserve environment.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that ₹ 26.67 lakh has been allocated under Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farmlands for the year 2020-21. The scheme is meant to encourage farmers in growing trees in their farm lands for which 77,800 saplings would be distributed in the first phase. Among the sapling would be teak, acacia, maghogany, marudhu, neem, wild neem, red sanders, pungam, vengai and sandal.

Interested farmers can register themselves with the nearest agricultural extension centre and based on the recommendation of the Department of Agriculture they can get saplings from Nursery of Department of Forests in Srivilliputtur free of cost. Under sapling plantation on bunds, 50 saplings would be given for each acre and for planting saplings on the land, 160 saplings per acre would be given.

The farmers would be given an incentive of ₹ 7 for each of the alive tree from second year to fourth year. While all farmers are eligible under the scheme, small and marginal farmers, women farmers and those belonging to SC/ST would be given priority. Farmers can register for saplings through “Uzhavan” app.

A training on farmers on how to raise the trees as inter-crop on their farms without affecting the production and productivity of the crops already cultivated in their land.

Besides, fetching an additional income, the trees would increase soil fertility and green cover, he said.