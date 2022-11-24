Green turtle carcass washed ashore

November 24, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

THOOTHUKUDI

Carcass of a sea turtle was washed ashore near new harbor beach here on Thurday.

 Following information from the fishermen, Forest Range Officer, Thoothukudi, Jino Blessil and Assistant Veterinary Surgeon John Thomas visited the spot and the post-mortem of the male green turtle, weighing about 80 Kg, was done there.

 “This is one of the four major turtle species found in Gulf of Mannar region. The death may be due to old age. Anyway, we can pinpoint the cause of death only after getting the post-mortem report,” said Mr. Jino Blessil.

 He said the green turtle belongs to Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act and enjoys highest protection. “Capturing green turtle will lead to imprisonment,” he warned.

