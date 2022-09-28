Green Tamil Nadu Mission launched in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 28, 2022 19:01 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspects the sapling planting work under way at Kadavur village in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday inspected the sapling planting work that is going on at Kadavur village in Madurai North Taluk in the district. It has been taken up under the recently launched Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

According to a press release, Mr Sekhar said that the mission aims to plant saplings of native species and promote them as it has the capability to deal with the impacts of climate change.

The Collector said that in a first, steps were being taken to plant 6.50 lakh saplings – with 50,000 saplings in 13 Panchayat Unions each – by MGNREGA workers.

Native tree species such as sandalwood, rosewood and red sanders were being planted in urban areas, agricultural farms, campuses of educational institutions and industries, temple lands, banks of lakes and rivers etc., it added.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan and others were present.

