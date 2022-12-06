’Green park’ with native species to come up near Dindigul

December 06, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As part of increasing the green cover in Dindigul, Collector S. Visakan inaugurated a ‘green park’ at Ponnimanthurai near here on Tuesday.

The project, aimed at planting over 6,000 saplings, is jointly taken up by Dindigul Corporation, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Dindi-Ma-Vanam, a voluntary organisation, stated a press release. The Collector also planted a sapling to mark the occasion.

Spread across four acres of land belonging to the Corporation, around 16 native species of plants, including neem, Thiruvodu, Kodukapuli, will be planted at the park.

M. Rajaram, the Vanam’s core member noted that evergreen trees such as ‘pungan’ that provide shade, ‘punnai’ from which oil can be extracted, timber-value based trees such as ‘neer maruthu’ and ‘kumil’ would be planted. “The species, ‘poovarasu’ will also be planted as it provides high amounts of oxygen. They were often planted near wells in those days to keep the one fetching water energetic. ‘Kadamba’ trees which have strong historical and religious significance with the ancient city of Madurai will also be planted,” he added.

He stated that most indigenous trees have medical properties which grow well in our climatic conditions unlike foreign and invasive species of trees.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others were present.