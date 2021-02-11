60 tonnes of green grams to be procured

The district administration has fixed a target of procuring 60 tonnes of green gram cultivated in the rabi season under price support scheme of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said that as per the State government directiveVirudhunagar and Aruppukottai Regulated Markets would procure 60 tonnes of green gram. The green gram should confine to the fair average quality in terms of broken grains and less than 12% moisture content. The regulated markets would offer ₹ 71.96 a kg minimum support price. The money for the procured green grams would be deposited in the savings account of the farmers.

The purchase will continue till April 18.

Interested farmers should produce their land documents, Aadhar card and savings bank account details. Farmers can get further details about procurement from supervisors of the regulated markets -- 90037-53160 or 04562-245038 (Virudhunagar) and 97905-27019 or 04566-220225 (Aruppukottai).