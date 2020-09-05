Green gram to be procured

Madurai

The Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business department officials have urged the farmers to register for the procurement of green gram at two regulated markets from October 1.

An official said that green gram will be procured at Usilampatti and Thirumangalam regulated markets from October 1 till December 28. A kilogram of green gram will be procured at ₹ 71.96.

The official said that the quality of the green gram will be tested before procurement. The amount for the procured crop would be sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmer, added the official.