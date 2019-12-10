‘Green gardens’ lead the students the organic way

On Monday morning, F. Maria Caramel, a Class 9 student of Pandian Nedunchezhian Corporation Higher Secondary School, along with a group of students, was busy watering and removing weeds from the ‘green garden’ of his school. “There is a visible growth in the saplings in the last few weeks. We are happy that the garden will soon be expanded,” says an excited Maria Caramel.

‘Green garden’, an initiative of OfERR, a non-governmental organisation, and HCL Foundation, aims to kindle an interest among school children in organic gardening. Under this initiative, which started a month back, a group of students water and monitor growth of vegetables at the garden in their school. A range of vegetables, including lady’s finger, tomato, brinjal, and greens, are grown organically by students at these gardens.

Three corporation schools in the city are executing the project. They are Pandian Nedunchezhian Corporation HSS, Sethupathi Pandithurai Corporation HSS and Kasturiba Gandhi Corporation Girls HSS. The gardens have kindled an interest in organic farming, say teachers. “Even during lunch breaks we come out to eagerly check upon the status of the saplings,” says A. Gayathri, a Class 6 student of Pandian Nedunchzhian Corporation HSS.

When the students are burdened with academic work, gardening acts as a stress buster for them, says T. Davidrajan Babu, Headmaster. “Such initiatives will motivate students to maintain gardens at their houses too,” he adds.

The gardens help the students to understand the concept of ‘self-sufficiency,’ says R. Murugeswari, Headmistress of Kasturba Gandhi Corporation Girls HSS. “Once we have good yield from the saplings, we are planning to use the vegetables for the preparation of midday meals at schools. The students will also not waste the vegetables as they have personally grown them,” she says.