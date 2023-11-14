Green fellows to work on district-level climate mitigation programme

November 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Madurai

Green Fellowships appointed by the State government under the Department of Environment and Climate Change for period of two years would take forward the mission to implement mitigation programmes by coordinating with various departments at district-level.

The fellowships appointed in all the 38 districts would report to the environment and climate change department in addition to the mission director (District Collector) of the District Climate Change Mission.

The Collector would constitute a Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), where the green fellow would be the coordinator to monitor district-level climate action plan and implementation thereon.

In addition to the green fellowship member, there would be technical assistance from Anna University climate studio, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) organisation and stakeholders like Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), school education department, local institutions, agencies, various departments, to formulate adaptation and mitigation activities.

The fellow, who coordinates with various departments, would have to apply climate lens to every project implemented in the district, identify relevance of climate change to a policy, programme, plan or project and incorporate local-level climate data in all schemes and programmes.

In addition to this, they would also plan and coordinate short and long-term mitigation and adaptation measures. Most importantly, they would adopt traditional indigenous knowledge and local appropriate nature-based solution with technical interventions and scientific evidence. Moreover, all these findings would converge into formulating a suitable mitigation programme in the district development planning.

M.N. Tarun Kumar, green fellow in Madurai district, said, their primary work was to learn the schemes that were being undertaken by various departments like school education department, pollution control board, public works department and find out the climate angle in that.

“Under PWD, some of the recent projects undertaken in the district like the construction of a building for Madurai Bench of Madras High Court near Othakadai are done using green building standards,” he added.

Such a building would be effective in mitigating climate change by using materials like fly ash blocks for walls and slabs to maximize the use of recycled material, waste water treatment and recycling with external discharge and using natural ventilation to minimise the energy consumption, he added.

Such studies would be instrumental in formulating climate action plans according to which the departments could undertake their projects. “In Madurai, the agricultural department is already promoting millet farming which is suitable for this climate and soil. This would be further studied along with the experts to formulate a suitable farming method to reduce the water consumption and nullify the use of fertilizers,” he added.

The findings by the fellows would be researched by the Anna University climate studio to arrive upon a district-centric climate action plan which would be implemented by the District Climate Change Mission Committee.