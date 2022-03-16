Green crackers are ineffective in reducing emission, says manufacturer

March 16, 2022 18:44 IST

‘The formula is only on paper and hardly 1% of manufacturers adopt it’

The concept of Green crackers with additive-based solution to reduce emission from fireworks is ineffective and not worthy of adoption due to many drawbacks, according to a fireworks manufacturer.

While the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, promised that its innovation would reduce emission from fireworks by 30%, former joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association S. Srinivasan said the green crackers failed to tangibly reduce air pollution.

“NEERl’s green crackers formula is only on paper and hardly 1% of the manufacturers are said to adopt it in their factories. NEERl’s solution may help the manufacturers come out of the case filed in the Supreme Court but will not solve the problem,” Mr. Srinivasan said in a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Members of Parliament.

Without defined standards and in absence of prescription of emission values in Green Cracker Certificates, NEERl’s work had not served any purpose. “The SC has to revalidate NEERI’s findings if they have to be followed by the industry,” he said.

The court had been misled on the ill-effects of barium compounds in fireworks, leading to a ban on their use. Similarly, it was misled on joined crackers that even 1,00,000 wala chain crackers were often burst leading to accumulation of waste and pollution. None in India manufactured such crackers.

The SC ban had stopped manufacture of chain crackers containing even 28 numbers of crackers. This popular product was manufactured by 80% of the fireworks units, who were now pushed to near closure, he said.

He appealed to the Prime Minister that the additive-based solution suggested by NEERI (including the Green Cracker Certificates) should be reviewed by any other research body.

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) should be entrusted with the task of introducing more effective oxidiser or fuel in fireworks manufacturing.

Air pollutants emitted by fireworks should be identified and listed and the government should notify which pollutants would be monitored on a priority basis and the standards to be evolved and recommended by an experts committee.

The two-hour stipulation for bursting crackers could help reduce emission in Delhi and other places with Ambient Air Quality Index above 200. In other parts of the country, it should be done only after fixing proper emission standards for fireworks products and giving at least two years’ time for educating fireworks manufacturers.

The PM should ensure that solutions to the issues faced by the industry were found in consultation with the industry, he said.