‘Green Champion’ award given to environmentalists in Madurai

The district administration has presented the ‘Green Champion’ award to environmentalists for their efforts towards conservation.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar presented the award on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) at the Collectorate here recently.

Similar to the ‘Green Award’ presented by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to Collectors every year in recognition of their valuable contribution towards environmental protection, TNPCB in Madurai district presents the ‘Green Champion’ award every year to encourage institutions and individuals who have contributed significantly to the protection of the environment at the district level.

Through a committee chaired by the Collector, environmentalist A. Durairaj, Kottampatti Block Vayalaga Kootamaipu, an NGO, and TVS Sri Chakra were given the award under three categories, an official release said.

Twelve companies and various individuals in the district had submitted their applications for the award.

Mr. Aneesh recently received the ‘Green Award - 2021’ from Mr Stalin for his outstanding contribution to environmental protection in the district.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, TNPCB Divisional Engineer S. Pandiarajan and other government officials were present.