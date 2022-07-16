Green ammonia plant, a likely game-changer in Thoothukudi’s economy

The massive investment of Rs. 52,474 crore to be made near the seaport of this coastal town is likely to be its economical game-changer as it is going to provide employment to a few thousand people besides ensuring decent revenue for the owners holding fallow lands, which are going to be used for generating solar power.

Though the main objective of this big investment is establishing a plant near the port for generating green ammonia, it also paves way for the establishment of allied industries capable of generating significant employment.

The green ammonia project has three components – 1. setting up of desalination plant to get pure water from sea water; 2. separation of hydrogen and oxygen by breaking water molecule and separation of nitrogen from atmospheric air and 3. liquid ammonia production from nitrogen and hydrogen, which has been separated from water and atmospheric air.

Moreover, liquid and gaseous oxygen will also be available as byproducts, which too have huge industrial and medical demand.

Since this project requires huge quantum of power, the promoter of this venture has proposed to get electricity from solar panels.

“A massive plan to install solar panels in 30,000 acres has been mooted in Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. These solar panels need not be in a single location as the panels will be established throughout the two districts wherever fallow land is available and the power thus generated will be uploaded to the grid. Equal amount of power will be offloaded for plant use,” highly placed sources in the Department of Industries told The Hindu’.

As the barren lands in Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts are full of thorny Acacia juliflora, these harmful flora will be uprooted once it is identified for the project. Instead of purchase or acquiring the land, the company has planned to go in for lease / rent model. This will allow the land to be in the name of the owner and an annual lease amount will be paid by the company besides investing on the solar power panels.

“It will be a win-win situation for all concerned if this proposal is properly executed. The harmful juliflora will be cleared, which will protect the groundwater and ensure good income to the land owners. The installation of solar power panels will generate income for the locals who can be employed in cleaning of the solar panel to improve efficiency as weekly cleaning of panels need to be done for getting optimum generation,” the sources said.

Above all, the green ammonia plant to be established near the seaport will generate 1,000 direct employment and its product, liquid ammonia, can be sold to nearby fertilizer manufacturer, SPIC, for manufacturing chemical nutrient required by the farmers. Since only 20% of the liquid ammonia to be produced here will be used by SPIC, the remaining quantity will be exported.

Another advantage is the liquid or gaseous oxygen getting produced here as by-product, can be used by industries around Thoothukudi and the hospitals during conditions like COVID-19 outbreak.

“Liquid oxygen availability can attract other heavy machinery units like ship building, hi-tech welding units etc. to Thoothukudi. Above all, it will be a non-polluting industry and can show us the way for more renewable energy sources like more solar panels, offshore wind mills etc. to this coastal town,” said the sources.