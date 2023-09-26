Green Ammonia imported at VOC Port for the first time

September 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Green Ammonia was imported through the V.O. Chidambaranar Port for the first time on Tuesday.

The Port successfully handled 3 x 20 ISO Green Ammonia containers, weighing 37.4 tons of Green Ammonia, from Damietta Port, Egypt, for Tuticorin Alkali Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (TFL).

Conventionally, Grey Ammonia is used for soda ash production. As part of its ‘Go Green’ initiative, TFL has imported Green Ammonia to produce green soda ash on a trial basis. Further, TFL has planned to import 2,000 tonnnes of Green Ammonia this year subject to its availability.

On September 24, V.O. Chidambaranar Port created a new record by handling 2,01,204 tonnes in a single day surpassing the earlier single day record of 2,00,642 tonnes on August 26 last. The major cargos that contributed to the achievement were containers (1,03,528 tonnes), thermal coal (35,018 tonnes), industrial coal (27,233 tonnes), limestone (12,868 tonnnes), sulphuric acid (10,930 tonnes) and others (11,627 tonnes).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman (in-charge), VOC Port, Bimal Kumar Jha, said in a statement that the Port had been a trendsetter among the major ports of India in undertaking ‘Green Port’ initiatives.

“Our Port business partners and stakeholders have also undertaken various initiatives to use green products to reduce carbon footprint. On this special occasion, I take this opportunity to congratulate TFL for their green initiative and wish them all success in their future endeavors,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.