Great Indian Circus in city

September 26, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Great Indian Circus is back in Madurai city. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the circus show is being presented to the viewers at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the ground in Iyer Bungalow junction. Apart from well-trained artistes presenting skywalk and fire dance, the Circus has also two bikers showing their skills inside a covered cage-like structure. There are a few animals participating in the show and the organisers said that they were being used without harming them. The public should encourage the artistes by purchasing tickets which have been fixed at ₹100, ₹200 and ₹300, they added.

