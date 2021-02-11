Grazing land identified for raising fodder for livestock

Poromboke lands being earmarked as part of a State-wide initiative

In a first of its kind initiative, the Animal Husbandry department, along with the district administration, has identified a 24.46 acre grazing land at Poonchuthi village near Tiruvadavur for growing fodder for livestock.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry R. Rajathilagam said that it was part of a State-wide initiative to identify grazing land for growing nutritious fodder for livestock. “Earlier, during the colonial period, separate grazing poromboke lands were earmarked in each area for the benefit of the livestock of that particular region. However, over the years, the grazing promoboke lands have been encroached or used for agricultural purposes. This has led to a shortage in availability of grazing land for livestock,” he added.

According to the guidelines of the project, the rejuvenation of grazing land on scientific lines is important to substantially enhance fodder availability. Livestock play an important role for rural economy, especially for small and marginal farmers. With minimal land holdings, these farmers have traditionally relied on common grazing land for meeting the fodder requirements of their livestock, according to the guidelines.

A Grazing Land Development Committee was formed under the Collector to identify this venue and currently the location has been approved for growing fodder. “Bush clearing, raising of nurseries for fodder trees, cultivating grass and fencing the venue will be undertaken under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” said an official from the Animal Husbandry department.

Different varieties of grass, trees and legume crop would be cultivated on the grazing land. “The aim is to ensure that rain-fed crops are grown so that they can grow automatically throughout the year in a sustainable manner,” said the official.

Mr. Rajathilagam said that for each acre of land, seeds worth ₹16,500 would be procured for raising fodder. This is a pilot project, which aims to provide sufficient fodder to the livestock of that particular region. “Based on its success, additional grazing lands will be identified,” said the official.