Grassroot innovations observed, documented during yatra

Each and every cultural practice of our ancestors has a social purpose. It is the need of the hour to listen and address the unmet needs of rural communities, said Prof. Anil Kumar of IIM-Ahmedabad here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons at DHAN Foundation about the 47th Shodhyatra that took place in May, he said the purpose of the yatra was to learn and document the traditional wisdom and grassroots innovation. The 125-km-long discovery walk of the Shodhyatra started from Paramakudi on May 22 and ended at Rameswaram on May 27. Around 60 people - students, NGO representatives, volunteers and grassroot innovators - participated in the procession .

A range of innovations at grassroot level were observed and documented during the yatra. A fisherwoman, Rakkamma, had found a method in squid cultivation. She placed wild indigo at a certain level in the sea. The squid started growing around the plants and became its habitat. This method promotes the cultivation of the squid rather than hunting it down, said Prof. Anil Kumar.

He said the natural dye extracted from seaweeds could be used in making toys as it is harmless. While the fisherfolk had made lot of efforts in collecting different kinds of seaweeds, only the middlemen dictate the prices. Therefore, there is a need to establish an e-commerce platform for the fishermen so that they could get a reasonable price, he said.

Further, he said that during the yatra, a woman had come up with a suggestion to modify the handle design of the sickle. The sickle was commonly designed for men and there was a need for a modification in the handle design to make it friendly for women. Modifications in the design of chulha were also required to safeguard women and children from health hazards, it was suggested.

DHAN Foundation Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai said Shodhyatra introduced the youth to the grassroot innovations. Executive Director of SEVA P. Vivekanandan said that around 25 villages were covered during the yatra.