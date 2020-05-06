Graphite unit recommences production

The State-owned graphite unit in the district on Wednesday recommenced its mining activities after obtaining clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

According to officials, the 600-acre unit situated at Sendi Udayanathapuram, Kumarapatti and Pudupatti villages would benefit around 200 workers directly and another 100 indirectly. Established in 1994 at a cost of ₹28 crore, it produced 60,000 metric tons per annum of graphite flakes and others. After obtaining approval and certification from the ministry concerned, the State government proposed to enhance its production from 60,000 metric tons per annum to 1.05 lakh metric tons per annum.

Described as ‘black gold’ by locals, the graphite flakes and fines concentrates processed in the unit were unique in many aspects. Expansion of graphite mines with higher production capacity would fetch increased earnings to the exchequer. Since April 2017, the activity in the mines was suspended and production at the graphite plant was halted in December 2018 for facilitating inspection and approval processes, TAMIN officials said.

Due to global warming, it had become mandatory to obtain approval, among other procedure, to condcut mining. In fact, the government held a public hearing in mid-2016. Mining would be carried out to 30 metre depth only from the ground level, As per the project report submitted by an expert panel, 200 tons of graphite ore would be produced daily, officials said.

Khadi Minister G. Baskaran, Collector J. Jayakanthan and senior officials from TAMIN and the graphite unit, including its managers Muthu Subramani and Hemanth Kumar, participated at the function.

In a brief chat with reporters, the Collector said the district was largely free from any fresh positive cases since April 16. Thanking the public and residents, he appealed to them to cooperate with field staff and health teams to overcome the health emergency. The recommencement of the graphite unit should bring in robust growth and revive the economy in the belt. On need basis, workers would be recruited from the villages nearby.