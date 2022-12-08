  1. EPaper
Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

‘Grant sanction for additional court building at district court campus’

December 08, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the additional court building comprising 30 court halls proposed for Madurai District Court awaiting administrative and financial sanction, advocates have urged the government to provide the necessary sanction so that the construction of the building could be expedited. Secretary of the Madurai Bar Association S. Mohan Kumar said that the main building which was constructed more than 50 years ago served as a model court complex. The proposed additional court building once it comes up will also serve as a model court building. The additional court building at the district court campus has been a long pending demand of the advocates, he said.

