ADVERTISEMENT

Grandparents Day celebrated at school in Nagercoil

February 13, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Rojavanam International School in Nagercoil celebrated Grandparents Day on Monday.

Retired District Judge R. D. Santhosham was the chief guest and retired Dean Arunachalam the guest of honour. Founder Rethinasamy presided over the function in which over 300 families with their children participated. Various competitions were held for grandparents. Senior Principal Binumon welcomed the gathering. Chairman Arul Kannan and vice-president Arul Jothi were present. Principal Kamarajini proposed the vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US