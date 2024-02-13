GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grandparents Day celebrated at school in Nagercoil

February 13, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Rojavanam International School in Nagercoil celebrated Grandparents Day on Monday.

Retired District Judge R. D. Santhosham was the chief guest and retired Dean Arunachalam the guest of honour. Founder Rethinasamy presided over the function in which over 300 families with their children participated. Various competitions were held for grandparents. Senior Principal Binumon welcomed the gathering. Chairman Arul Kannan and vice-president Arul Jothi were present. Principal Kamarajini proposed the vote of thanks.

