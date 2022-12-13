Grand Wedding Expo in Madurai from December 16

  1. EPaper
December 13, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Bharathi, Chairman of Grand Wedding Expo, addressing the media in Madurai on Tuesday.

S. Bharathi, Chairman of Grand Wedding Expo, addressing the media in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The first edition of ‘Grand Wedding Expo’ by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will be held at the MADITSSIA Hall in Madurai from December 16 to December 18. The inaugural function of the expo will be held at 10.30 a.m. at the MADITSSIA Hall on December 16. The entry free expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Some of the highlights of the expo are Aari embroidery, fabric painting and bridal make-up workshops. The expo would also feature exquisite wedding jewellery, bridal and groom wear, theme bridal collection, photography, event planners, bridal makeup, wedding invitations, hairdressing, decors and food among others. Seminars and workshops would be conducted on bridal make-up, Aari work and fabric painting.

The expo will provide visitors an idea about budget and big-fat weddings. It will have over 100 stalls related to pre-wedding, wedding, post-wedding, lifestyle products and services, said a press statement issued by MADITSSIA President M.S. Sampath and Chairman of the exhibition S. Bharathi.

