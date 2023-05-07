May 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The grand arena with world-class facilities to host jallikattu, the famous bull taming sport, at Keelakarai in Alanganallur would be completed by December 2023, said Minister for Public Works and Highways E. V. Velu in Madurai on Sunday.

He was addressing mediapersons after inspecting the ongoing works for establishing the arena at the foothills of Vaithumalai at Keelakarai in Alanganallur near here.

“The announcement for the arena was made on January 21, 2022 and 67 acres of government poramboke land was identified in Keelakarai, out of which 16 acres has been earmarked for the arena to be built at an estimated cost of ₹44 crore,” said Mr Velu.

The Minister said the project would comprise the main sporting area, Vaadivaasal, administrative office, designated space for tamers and bulls to undergo medical test, first aid centre, media gallery, registration centre for bulls, changing room for tamers, cloak room, museum and space for temporary sales counters. It will be equipped with stormwater drains, fountain, artificial turf and an overhead water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litre, he added.

He noted that the construction works began on March 18 and is expected to be completed by December 17 as per contract. Further, a proposal to build a compound wall in the area is awaiting approval from the government, he said.

“To ensure smooth transportation, the link road between Thanichiyam–Alanganallur Road and the jallikattu venue that spans up to 3.3 km will be laid at an estimated cost of ₹22 crore by the Highways Department. The works for laying the road measuring 10 metre in width will begin once the proposal for the same gets approved,” said Mr Velu.

When asked about the reception to the change in venue from the traditional venue where jallikattu takes place, the Minister said the place had been earmarked only after discussions with respective stakeholders. “The government will ensure that the events are held in line with the sentiments of the people,” he said.

Answering a question, he said the loss of life during the Chithirai festival was an unfortunate incident. “But the blame cannot be shifted on the police, citing lack of protection like some claim. It is a huge event and where there is movement of lakhs of people it cannot be successfully held without the support of the police. Adequate police protection was in place,” he said.

Responding to a query, Mr Velu said the statements and criticisms of former Minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur K. Raju need not be taken seriously since he is similar to a “comedian” in a movie. “His statements in the Assembly are proof of it,” he claimed.

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, MLAs G. Thalapathi and A. Venkatesan, Chief Engineer, PWD, K. P. Sathyamurthy, and other government officials were present.