Grama sabha meetings to be held today

January 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Grama sabhas in all village panchayats in Dindigul district would meet on January 26 in view of Republic Day.

In a statement, Collector S. Visakan said the meetings would discuss panchayat administration and expenditure of general funds, audit report of the village panchayat among other things.

It would also discuss various schemes implemented by the Union and the State governments, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, etc.

The Collector urged the people to participate in the meetings without fail and voice out their views.