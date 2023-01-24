ADVERTISEMENT

Grama sabha meetings to be held in Madurai district on January 26

January 24, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has asked all the village panchayats in the district to hold grama sabha meetings on Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day.

In a statement, the Collector said that the meetings would discuss the panchayat administration and general funds expenditure, preventive measures taken to tackle dengue fever outbreak, selection of beneficiaries of various government schemes.

The discussions would also include villagers speaking about the implementation Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, survey for housing under ‘Anaivarukkum Veedu’ scheme, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme, Anaiththu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, People’s Plan Campaign, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana among others.

The Collector urged voters above the age of 18 years to take part and benefit from the meetings.

