Grama Sabha meetings held to commemorate Independence Day 

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 15, 2022 21:31 IST

Marking the 76th Independence Day, grama sabha meetings were held across 306 Village Panchayat in Dindigul district on Monday.

Collector S. Visakan took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Ariyapithanpatti village in Thattarpatti village panchayat in Vedasandur Panchayat Union in the district.

As many as 16 resolutions were passed that comprised submission of budget report, income and expenditure accounts, hoisting of national flags at every house, avoiding usage of plastic items, taking steps to increase green cover in villages, creating awareness on Child Helpline 1098, senior helpline 14564 etc.

Government schemes like Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Namakku Naame Thittam, Swachh Bharat Mission were also discussed.

Further, the villagers discussed irregularities in ration shops, desilting of ponds, issuing house pattas, constructing additional buildings for schools etc, for which the Collector assured to look into their requests.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Visakan urged the villagers to be aware of the various welfare schemes rolled out by the Union and State government for their benefit, stated the release.

He assured that the district administration would take steps to ensure the villages receive all the basic amenities. He encouraged them to submit petitions with the officers concerned who will take action and work towards the development of the village.

Karur MP Jothimani, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Thattarpatti Panchayat president R. Saktheeswari Rathnam and others were present.

