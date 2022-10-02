Grama sabha meetings held to commemorate Gandhi Jayanthi

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy and Collector S. Visakan taking part in grama sabha meeting held at Chettiyapatti near Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Sunday participated in the grama sabha meetings held at Chettiapatti in Athoor Panchayat Union and Chatrapatti Panchayat in Oddanchatram Panchayat Union respectively to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Collector S. Visakan was also present.

The public was apprised of the village budget accounts, various schemes including 'Namma Ooru Super' campaign, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented in the rural areas.

The participants flagged issues on the basic amenities required for the village including house pattas and requests for bus facilities.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Periyasamy said that it was a matter of great pleasure that many women have come forward to participate in the meeting, stated an official release. He assured that steps would be taken to issue house pattas to people living in Velankanni residential area as well as warning lights would be installed near Chettiapatti on the national highway. He also instructed officials to intensify preventive activities ahead of monsoons to curb the spread of diseases caused by mosquitoes.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran, Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar and others were present.

Mr Sakkarapani along with Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, took part in the Grama Sabha meeting held at Chatrapatti Panchayat in Oddanchatram Panchayat Union. He said that the State was implementing various schemes to improve conditions of rural regions and assured that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was ready to meet the needs of the people.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar, Oddanchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson M. Ayyammal and others were present.

Earlier, the Collector paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Anna Shipping Complex and inaugurated the special discount sale.

He said that the Khadi and Village Industries Board has set a target of ₹135 lakh for the current year. In order to promote kadhi among people, the Union and State governments were offering a discount of up to 30 per cent on its products.

The Collector also garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Corporation office premises.

Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board, Assistant Director, S. Murugesan and others were present.