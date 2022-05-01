Grama sabha is aimed at transparency: Minister

Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran at a grama sabha at N. Subbaiyapuram panchayat near Sattur on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grama Sabhas are aimed at bringing in transparency in the administration of village panchayat and encouraging responsibilities, planning develoment works with increased contribution from the people, said Ministe for Revenue, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

Participating at grama sabha at N. Subbiayapuram in the district, Mr. Ramachandran said that it was pertinent for the citizens to know about the details of Government welfare and developmental schemes.

"Any doubts regarding those schemes can be clarified by the officials. People should gather and discuss and list out the most important basic amenities in their villages and submit the petitions accordingly to the officials and get the full benefits of the schemes to develop their village," he said.

During the meeting, the people handed over petitions seking ration shop, additional school buildings and water purification plant.

The Minister also took part in the bhoomi puja for the additional building for the primary health centre at Uppathur constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Mr. Ramachandran also issued orders for renovation of 72 dwelling units in Samathuvapuram in Mulliseval panchayat at a cost of ₹50,000 each.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy took part in a grama sabha held at Pulvaikarai panchayat near Narikudi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the school management committees have given equal opportunity for women and they should work for the betterment of the school as it would help in the societal development.

Government schools had facilities like computer and smart classes on par with private schools.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Divisional Revenue Officer, Sattur, Pushpa, Sattur Panchayat Union Chairperson, Nirmala Kadarkarairaj, Tahsildar, Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers of Palayampatti village panchayat staged a road roko claiming that basic amenities were not being attended to in their panchayat.

However, the officials pacified them.