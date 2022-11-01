Grama sabha, area sabha meetings held in Virudhunagar district

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 22:10 IST

Virudhunagar

Gram sabha meetings were held in all panchayats in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday on the occasion of Local Governance Day.

Besides, the Area Sabha meetings were held in all urban local bodies, including Sivakasi Corporation, wherein people discussed about basic amenities, especially about bad roads.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Muthuramalingapuram vilage under Tiruchuli panchayat union.

The Collector said that the grama sabha meeting were to discuss about the development works that had been completed, which are underway and what other basic amenities the villages required by the local people in the presence of elected representatives and officials.

The collector stressed the importance of education to the rural children for the real development of the village. He also underlined the significance of good health.

the Collector inspected the panchayat union primary school and interacted with the students about the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ and the basic facilities in the village.

Project Director, DRDA, Thilagavathi, Project Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, Deivendran, Joint Director (Agriculture), S. Uthandaraman, wre among those who were present.

