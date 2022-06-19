Grama Kovil Poojarigal Peravai demand pension for priests

The district-level conference of village temple priests under way in Dindigul on Sunday,

The fourth district conference of Grama Kovil Poojarigal Peravai (GKPP) and Arulvakku Arulvor Peravai was held here on Sunday.

GKPP founder G. Vedantham was among those present. Later, talking to reporters, he said the organisation had been in operation since 1990 with more than one lakh members. The hiked monthly pension of ₹4,000 for priests was yet to be paid. Pension must be paid to least 10,000 priests as only 2,000 were it receiving now.. ‘

He also demanded payment of a small monthly allowance to village temple priests. After the death of the pensioners, the amount must be paid to their wives to help them lead a stable life.

Mr Vedantham called for fulfilling their demands, which were a part of the ruling party’s election manifesto.

He also said the measures to improve the status of welfare boards that take in interested candidates who were trained professionally as priests. The main purpose of the conference was to make sure that their demands reached the Chief Minister. Similar meetings were being held in every district and resolutions passed.

During the conference, members of both organisations passed several demands including provision of free electricity to all village temples.

GKPP district convenor G. Palanisamy, Arulvakku Arulvor Peravai State convener Somasundaram, district convenor Samy and temple priests from nearby villages took part in the conference.