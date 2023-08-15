Gram sahba meetings discuss expenses, progress made in ongoing development works

August 15, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Gram sahba meetings held in all village panchayats of four southern districts discussed the expenditure of the village panchayats, the progress in development works and upcoming works.

Addressing the gram sabha meeting held at Kovilammalpuram village panchayat, Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan appealed to people to make use of the assistances and the subsidized loans given by the Central and the State governments for starting their own business ventures. He assured that all eligible women would be given ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ of Rs. 1,000 a month.

The Collector said the unemployed youth, while making genuine efforts to become entrepreneurs by making use of the loans, might also participate in the job fairs being conducted in the district.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan and Assistant Collector (Training) Kishan Kumar participated in the meeting.

In Thoothukudi district, Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Mela Authoor village panchayat, where the trained women self-help group members are making ornamental products from the fiber of water hyacinth. The eco-friendly ornamental products are being exported to foreign markets.He congratulated the Authoor farmers for getting GI tag for their famous betel leaf with extra alkali taste.

When the participants appealed to the Collector to appoint a woman doctor in the Authoor Primary Health Centre, Dr. Senthil Raj assured that the request would be fulfilled soon. He also promised that a community hall and sanitary complex would also be built in Mela Authoor village panchayat.

Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and Joint Director of Agriculture Palani Velayutham were present.

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar, who participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Aamanakkanvilai under Leepuram village panchayat appealed to the villagers to keep their surroundings and the beaches clean from harmful plastic waste and avoid open defecation by constructing toilet in every house.

In Tenkasi district, Collector Durai. Ravichandran participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Naduvaikurichi Major village panchayat in Melaneelithanallur panchayat union.

The gram sabha meetings held in the districts discussed about the expenses made during the period between April 1 last and July 31 for executing the development works. The participants raised their doubts and got the questions clarified before giving their consent for the expenses.

The meetings discussed about the progress made in the development works such as drinking water scheme, roads, construction of sanitary complexes in their village panchayats.