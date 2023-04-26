HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gram sabha meetings to be held on May 1

April 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gram sabhas at all village panchayats in Madurai district would meet on May 1 in view of International Workers’ Day or May Day, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

In a statement, he said the meetings would discuss several aspects, including administration, expenditure of general funds and audit report of the panchayats.

The meeting would have discussions on various schemes implemented by the Union and State governments, including Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Gram Panchayat Development Plan, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Collector appealed to the people aged above 18 to participate in the meetings.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.